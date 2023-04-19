Like many other European countries, the United Kingdom is also facing an acute labour shortage. And to address this, the UK Government has launched a free job portal to attract foreign workers from around the world. Currently, it lists close to 1.7 lakh jobs across all fields, including tech. Here is all you need to know about how to apply.

The portal, which has over 168,081 job listings across all fields and professions, is open to applicants from anywhere.

Apart from tech, vacancy is also there in the teaching, construction, hotel industry etc.

Filters are available to help job seekers find opportunities in various regions throughout the UK.

This initiative is expected to help address the current labor shortage in the country and provide opportunities for individuals seeking employment in the UK.

UK issued 2,836,490 visas in 2022

In 2022, the United Kingdom issued 2,836,490 visas, and 25% of those visas went to Indian nationals, making India the top country to which the UK issued the most visas. This trend is expected to continue in 2023, as the UK government has taken measures to encourage migration. The India-UK Young Professionals Scheme is a prime example of this initiative, which aims to attract young graduates from India to live, study, travel, and work in the UK for up to two years. This program allows for cultural exchange and contributes expertise to both economies.

The eligibility criteria for the scheme seem reasonable, requiring applicants to have a bachelor's degree or above and a minimum amount of savings. Applicants must not have any serious criminal convictions and must meet the English language requirement, which ensures that they can integrate into UK society and positively contribute to the economy. The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, praised the scheme and called it an "excellent opportunity for India's brightest young people."

Despite the talk of stricter immigration policies, the UK government's efforts to invite more migrants are a positive step towards strengthening the relationship between India and the UK. The record number of student visas and the 130% increase in work visas issued to Indian nationals in 2021 are indicative of the UK's growing interest in Indian talent. Overall, the India-UK Young Professionals Scheme is expected to further enhance the relationship between the two nations while also benefiting both economies.

