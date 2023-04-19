UK issued 2,836,490 visas in 2022

In 2022, the United Kingdom issued 2,836,490 visas, and 25% of those visas went to Indian nationals, making India the top country to which the UK issued the most visas. This trend is expected to continue in 2023, as the UK government has taken measures to encourage migration. The India-UK Young Professionals Scheme is a prime example of this initiative, which aims to attract young graduates from India to live, study, travel, and work in the UK for up to two years. This program allows for cultural exchange and contributes expertise to both economies.