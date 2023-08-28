comScore
Job cut in Royal Family; King Charles to fire 20% middle-management personnel to modernise monarchy: Report
Job cut in Royal Family; King Charles to fire 20% middle-management personnel to modernise monarchy: Report

 1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 01:21 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

King Charles is considering a 20% reduction in middle-management personnel to modernise the monarchy and streamline the administrative structure.

FILE - Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort arrive in a carriage for Ladies Day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
FILE - Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort arrive in a carriage for Ladies Day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File) (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

King Charles III, in a strategic move to enhance operational efficiency, is reportedly considering a substantial reduction (20%) in middle-management personnel within the Royal Household. This reformation drive, aimed at modernising the monarchy, is said to be driven by a desire to avoid duplication of roles and streamline the administrative structure.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are reportedly concerned about the redundancy they perceive in the roles held by numerous staff members undertaking similar responsibilities, the Daily Mail reported. Their intention is to optimize the workforce while maintaining proper compensation for the employees.

Also Read: King Charles’ staff may lose job because their boss got promoted: Report

This proposal comes almost a year into King Charles's reign, during which time he has been keen to establish his own approach to leadership, distinct from the practices of his predecessors. His aspiration to contemporise the monarchy extends to a larger plan of trimming the number of working Royals, potentially reducing their count from the current 11 to a more compact team of seven, the publication reported.

Sources reveal to the British publication that this anticipated restructuring will affect the staffing at prominent royal residences including Buckingham Palace, Sandringham, Windsor Castle, and Balmoral. The objective is to have fewer individuals working across various roles while ensuring adequate remuneration. LiveMint could not independently verify the update.

Also Read: Prince Harry ‘surprised’ by people’s love for King Charles, claims Royal Family expert

Camilla, who is believed to be actively involved in the implementation of these changes, has advocated for a more equitable distribution of responsibilities among Royal staff. Conversations on this matter have also been held with key figures within the Royal Household to explore potential reforms, the publication added.

The King's preference for a more agile and efficient monarchy is consistent with his long-term vision of aligning the institution with contemporary demands and ensuring that the financial burden on taxpayers remains reasonable. While the restructuring is expected to lead to job cuts, its broader objective is to create a more functional and relevant Royal Household for the modern era.

The Royal Family has been contemplating various measures to adapt to the evolving socio-economic landscape. The recent changes in staffing and residences reflect their commitment to aligning with the times and achieving optimal operational effectiveness.

Read more on the development in the Daily Mail report.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 01:21 PM IST
