Job cut in Royal Family; King Charles to fire 20% middle-management personnel to modernise monarchy: Report1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 01:21 PM IST
King Charles III, in a strategic move to enhance operational efficiency, is reportedly considering a substantial reduction (20%) in middle-management personnel within the Royal Household. This reformation drive, aimed at modernising the monarchy, is said to be driven by a desire to avoid duplication of roles and streamline the administrative structure.