Investment banking company Credit Suisse Group AG has made a net loss of 1.39 billion francs for the fourth quarter, which brought its total net loss in 2022 to 7.29 billion francs, marking the bank's second consecutive year in the red.

On Thursday, Switzerland's second-biggest bank reported its worst annual loss since the 2008 global financial crisis after rattled clients pulled billions from the bank battered by one scandal after another.

The results, described as "catastrophic" by Ethos, which represents some Credit Suisse shareholders, sent the bank's shares down nearly 10%.

The bank has cautioned that a further "substantial" loss would come this year. It recorded a sharp acceleration in withdrawals in the fourth quarter, with outflows of more than 110 billion Swiss francs ($120 billion), although it said the picture has been improving.

Major overhaul

The Swiss bank has started a major overhaul of its business cutting costs and jobs to revive its fortunes. This includes creating a separate business for its investment bank under the CS First Boston brand.

Meanwhile, the bank has successfully completed a 4 billion Swiss franc fundraising in December.

Ulrich Koerner, Chief Executive Officer at Credit Suisse, said the troubled Swiss bank's executives would not receive any bonuses for last year after posting their biggest annual losses.

"The group executive board will not receive any variable compensation for 2022... If you produce such a loss, I would not expect any bonus at all," Koerner said while speaking to reporters.

The Credit Suisse chief also said that the bank is executing on its planned restructuring “at pace."

The bank expects an $800 million gain in the first quarter from the sale of its securitized products group to Apollo Global Management and said actions started in the final three months of last year should result in 80% of the 1.2 billion francs cost cuts targeted for this year.

The Swiss bank is in the throes of a complex turnaround plan that’s intended to reduce risk, spin out the best-performing parts of the investment bank and cut about 9,000 jobs by 2025.

Koerner has vowed that the bank will be profitable again next year, even as he contends with trying to win back assets after record outflows.

The bank said its headcount, which stood at 51,680 at the end of September, fell by 1,200 in the final quarter and was down to about 49,000 if employees who’ve been notified their jobs are being cut are removed from the total.