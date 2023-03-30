Commenting on the approval of the new law, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser described it as a first step towards the creation of a modern immigration law that would bring skilled workers to Germany. “We will ensure that we bring the skilled workers into the country that our economy has been urgently needing for years. Anyone who speaks to small and medium-sized businesses and the trades knows that that this is the only way we can ensure the prosperity of our country," she said, as quoted by SchengenVisaInfo.com.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}