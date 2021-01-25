OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Job losses from Covid pandemic four times as bad as 2009 financial crisis: UN
People line up outside a Kentucky Career Center hoping to find assistance with their unemployment claim (REUTERS)
Job losses from Covid pandemic four times as bad as 2009 financial crisis: UN

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 05:44 PM IST AP

  • The International Labor Organization estimated that the restrictions on businesses and public life destroyed 8.8% of all work hours around the world last year
  • That is equivalent to 255 million full-time jobs - quadruple the impact of the financial crisis over a decade ago

Four times as many jobs were lost last year due to the coronavirus pandemic as during the worst part of the global financial crisis in 2009, a UN report said Monday.

The International Labor Organization estimated that the restrictions on businesses and public life destroyed 8.8% of all work hours around the world last year. That is equivalent to 255 million full-time jobs - quadruple the impact of the financial crisis over a decade ago.

Also Read | Revenge of the lambs at the Gabbatoir

“This has been the most severe crisis for the world of work since The Great Depression of the 1930s. Its impact is far greater than that of the global financial crisis of 2009," said ILO Director-General Guy Ryder. The fallout was almost equally split between reduced work hours and “unprecedented" job losses, he said.

The United Nations agency noted that most people who lost work stopped looking for a job altogether, likely because of restrictions on businesses that hire in big numbers like restaurants, bars, stores, hotels and other services that depend on face-to-face interactions.

The drop in work translates to a loss of $3.7 trillion in income globally — what Ryder called an “extraordinary figure" — with women and young people taking the biggest hits.

The ILO report expects a bounce back in jobs in the second half of the year. But that depends on a reduction in coronavirus infections and the rollout of vaccines. Currently, infections are rising or remain stubbornly high in many countries and vaccine distribution is still slow overall.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

