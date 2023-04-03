Artificial intelligence and ChatGPT are on boom. AI tools have the potential to create jobs with high salaries. Some media reports stated that the role of prompt engineers has emerged with the rise of AI which can pay a salary as high as $335,000 or ₹2 crores annually, according to a report published by Bloomberg news.

Prompt engineers are people who spend their day coaxing AI to produce better results and help companies train their workforce to harness the tools.

Over a dozen artificial intelligence language systems called large language models, or LLMs, have been created by companies like Google parent Alphabet Inc., OpenAI, and Meta Platforms Inc.

“It’s like an AI whisperer. You’ll often find prompt engineers come from a history, philosophy, or English language background because of it’s wordplay. You're trying to distill the essence or meaning of something into a limited number of words," says Albert Phelps, a prompt engineer at Mudano, part of consultancy firm Accenture in Leytonstone, England.

Phelps and his colleagues spend most of the day writing messages or ‘prompts’ for tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which can be saved as presets within OpenAI’s playground for clients and others to use later. A typical day in the life of a prompt engineer involves writing five different prompts, with about 50 interactions with ChatGPT, says Phelps as quoted by Bloomberg.

Companies like Anthropic, a Google-backed startup, are advertising salaries up to $335,000 for a ‘Prompt Engineer and Librarian’ in San Francisco.

Automated document reviewer Klarity also in California is offering as much as $230,000 for a machine learning engineer who can ‘prompt and understand how to produce the best output’ from AI tools.

Outside of the tech world, Boston Children’s Hospital and London law firm Mishcon de Reya recently advertised for prompt engineer jobs.

The best-paying roles often go to people who have PhDs in machine learning or ethics, or those who have founded AI companies. Recruiters and others say these are among the critical skills needed to be successful.

“It’s probably the fastest-moving IT market I’ve worked in for 25 years. Salaries start at £40,000, but we’ve got candidates on our database looking for £200,000 to £300,000 a year. Expert prompt engineers can name their price," says Mark Standen, who runs the staffing business for artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation at Hays in the UK and Ireland.

Google, TikTok and Netflix Inc. have been driving salaries higher, but the role is becoming mainstream among bigger companies thanks to the excitement around the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4, Google Bard, and Microsoft’s Bing AI chatbot.

(With Bloomberg inputs)