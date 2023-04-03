Job roles created by AI, ChatGPT can pay salary of ₹2 cr a year: Report2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 08:28 AM IST
Prompt engineers are people who spend their day coaxing AI to produce better results and help companies train their workforce to harness the tools.
Artificial intelligence and ChatGPT are on boom. AI tools have the potential to create jobs with high salaries. Some media reports stated that the role of prompt engineers has emerged with the rise of AI which can pay a salary as high as $335,000 or ₹2 crores annually, according to a report published by Bloomberg news.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×