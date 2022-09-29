Job vacancies in Australia still up 40% in a year despite strong hiring

Job vacancies in Australia eased in the August quarter but vacancies were also more than double what they were prior to the pandemic. There were 471,000 job vacancies in August 2022, a decrease of 10,000 from May 2022, according to new seasonally adjusted figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). But the data showed that number of job vacancies in Australia in August 2022 was 41% than August last year (334,000), when the labour market was impacted by the Delta wave lockdowns.

