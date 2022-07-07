Job vacancies in Canada rise by up to 45% from April 2021: Report

Job vacancies in Canada rise by up to 45% from April 2021: Report2 min read . 02:58 PM IST
Amid the global crisis and inflation, employers in Canada were actively seeking to fill about 1 million job positions at the beginning of April, up 2.4 per cent from the previous months and almost 45 per cent from April 2021, says Statistics Canada’s latest report.
According to the report, the increase in April is due to seasonal reasons as more job become vacant in the spring and summer.
In April, the job vacancies reached a record high in Alberta and Ontario, with an average of 1.1 unemployed person for each job vacancy, down from 1.2 in March and 2.4 from a year earlier. Almost four unemployed people for every vacant job in Newfoundland and Labrador were found, noted Statistics Canada.
In the construction sector, the number of job vacancies reached a new high of 89,900 in April, up 5.4 Per cent from March and almost 45 per cent from last April on a YoY basis.
Apart from this, vacancies in professional, scientific and technical services; transportation and warehousing; finance and insurance, entertainment and recreation; and real estate also noticed a record high.
While the number of vacant jobs in the health care and social assistance sector declined 15 per cent to 1,25,200 from its peak of 147,500 in March.
The data further adds that employment in all provinces either returned or surpassed the levels seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the educational services sector, for the first time employment increased by 9,700 in April from March, which surpassed the February 2020 pre-COVID 19 level. While, food and accommodation sectors' employment rose by over 10 per cent since February.
On 28 July, 2022, Statistics Canada is supposed to release May 2022 data for job vacancy, while job vacancy and wage survey results from the second quarter of 2022 will be released on 20 September, 2022.
