Jobless claims have eased along with other signs of slow recovery
February’s employment report, to be released Friday, is expected to show jobs gains
Worker filings for jobless benefits have eased since the start of the year, one of several signs the jobs market is slowly recovering, as Covid-19 vaccination efforts expand.
Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect that 750,000 workers filed for unemployment benefits for the week ended Feb. 27, a slight increase from the prior week and above pre-pandemic levels.
