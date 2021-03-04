Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Jobless claims have eased along with other signs of slow recovery

Jobless claims have eased along with other signs of slow recovery

A 'Now Hiring' sign advertising jobs at a hand car wash is seen along a street
4 min read . 04:51 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

February’s employment report, to be released Friday, is expected to show jobs gains

Worker filings for jobless benefits have eased since the start of the year, one of several signs the jobs market is slowly recovering, as Covid-19 vaccination efforts expand.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect that 750,000 workers filed for unemployment benefits for the week ended Feb. 27, a slight increase from the prior week and above pre-pandemic levels.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Security tight at US Capitol after police warn of possible militia attack

1 min read . 04:39 PM IST

Haryana's 75% private sector jobs quota move 'will spell disaster': Industry body FICCI

2 min read . 04:35 PM IST

The Covid-19 baby bust is here

5 min read . 04:29 PM IST

Haryana's hiring rule spells disaster, FICCI warns

1 min read . 04:16 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.