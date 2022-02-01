Japan’s unemployment unexpectedly fell in December, signaling that employment was continuing to heal at the end of 2021 before the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

The jobless rate edged down to 2.7%%, the ministry of internal affairs reported Tuesday. Analysts had expected the rate to stay at 2.8%.

A separate report showed jobs offers outnumbered applicants by a slightly greater margin, although there was still far more slack in the labor market than before the pandemic. There were 116 jobs offered in December for every 100 applicants, compared with 155 positions being advertised two years prior.

While the jobs market was showing signs of further healing at the end of 2021, the emergence of omicron and a sharp escalation of infections this month have dimmed the economy’s prospects for this quarter.

Daily infection numbers jumped from fewer than 500 at the start of January to over 80,000 nationwide and nearly half Tokyo’s hospital beds are occupied, close to the threshold that Governor Yuriko Koike has said may trigger a renewed state of emergency in the capital.

Japan’s economy is seen returning to growth in the last three months of 2021, but the rapid spread of omicron in recent weeks has growing numbers of analysts citing the risk of another contraction this quarter.

“The situation is changing fast," economist Yoshiki Shinke at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute wrote in a report Monday. “The focus now is how weak the economy will be in the first quarter."

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“We expect labor-market conditions to loosen in January as virus-related curbs introduced in January weigh on businesses. The employment subindex in the Jibun Bank services PMI data fell sharply below the threshold between expansion and contraction."

Yuki Masujima, economist

Continued job retention subsides from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government will likely protect employment even if the economy softens.

Still, more damage to the recovery will set back timetables for new hiring and also weaken any impetus for wage hikes that are needed to power more robust consumer spending or spark more sustainable inflation.

A report Monday showed the biggest drop in Japanese consumer confidence since April 2020, with an expected deterioration in the jobs market registering as the biggest cause of concern.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.