Jobs at Canada: All you need to know about foreign worker's employment rights

According to the Government of Canada, as a temporary foreign worker, you have the same rights and protections as Canadians and permanent residents
If you are planning to get a job in Canada, or you are already working there as a temporary worker, then there are employment rights that you need to know.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
If you are planning to get a job in Canada, or you are already working there as a temporary worker, then there are employment rights that you need to know.
According to the Government of Canada, as a temporary foreign worker, you have the same rights and protections as Canadians and permanent residents.
According to the Government of Canada, as a temporary foreign worker, you have the same rights and protections as Canadians and permanent residents.
List of employment rights in Canada for temporary workers:
1. Access to free health care under the health insurance system of the province or territory where you are working.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
List of employment rights in Canada for temporary workers:
1. Access to free health care under the health insurance system of the province or territory where you are working.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2. If there is a period where you are not covered by the provincial or territorial health insurance where you are working, your employer must obtain and pay for your private health insurance that covers emergency medical care. Your employer cannot deduct any money from your pay for this private health insurance.
2. If there is a period where you are not covered by the provincial or territorial health insurance where you are working, your employer must obtain and pay for your private health insurance that covers emergency medical care. Your employer cannot deduct any money from your pay for this private health insurance.
3. In Canada, an employer cannot force you to do work that you think is dangerous. The employer also cannot lay off or refuse to pay in such incidents.
3. In Canada, an employer cannot force you to do work that you think is dangerous. The employer also cannot lay off or refuse to pay in such incidents.
4. Employees cannot be abused--physically, sexually, psychologically, or financially.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
4. Employees cannot be abused--physically, sexually, psychologically, or financially.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
5. In case of job loss, an employer needs to provide reasonable notice before laying you off. If they do not, they must pay you termination pay. The amount is based on how long you have been working and in which province or territory you are working.
5. In case of job loss, an employer needs to provide reasonable notice before laying you off. If they do not, they must pay you termination pay. The amount is based on how long you have been working and in which province or territory you are working.
6. One gets employment insurance benefits if they lose their job without fault or have reported workplace abuse.
7. You are allowed to change employers. However, your work permit may only allow you to work for your current employer, so you may need to apply for a new work permit before you can start working for a different employer.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
7. You are allowed to change employers. However, your work permit may only allow you to work for your current employer, so you may need to apply for a new work permit before you can start working for a different employer.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
8. One can use the Government of Canada Job Bank to search for jobs with Canadian employers who want to hire temporary foreign workers.
8. One can use the Government of Canada Job Bank to search for jobs with Canadian employers who want to hire temporary foreign workers.
9. If you are a low-wage or primary agriculture worker, your employer must ensure that adequate, suitable, and affordable housing is available to you. Your employer can deduct money from your pay for housing and costs such as water and electricity.
9. If you are a low-wage or primary agriculture worker, your employer must ensure that adequate, suitable, and affordable housing is available to you. Your employer can deduct money from your pay for housing and costs such as water and electricity.
10. If you think you are being abused or at risk of being abused, you may be eligible to apply for an open work permit for vulnerable workers. An open work permit lets you change jobs by giving you permission to work for almost any employer in Canada.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
10. If you think you are being abused or at risk of being abused, you may be eligible to apply for an open work permit for vulnerable workers. An open work permit lets you change jobs by giving you permission to work for almost any employer in Canada.