Jobs market has long recovery ahead, says Fed’s Powell

Jobs market has long recovery ahead, says Fed’s Powell3 min read . 11:10 AM IST
- Fed chairman’s comments are indication that easy-money policies will remain in place for the foreseeable future
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The U.S. is a long way from a strong job market, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday, an indication that the central bank’s easy-money policies will remain in place for the foreseeable future.
Friday’s U.S. jobs report—which showed the U.S. lost 140,000 payroll positions in December—pushes the central bank farther from its goals, though officials and many private economists expect the economy to rebound this year as a Covid-19 vaccine is distributed through the population. A Wall Street Journal survey of forecasters this month projected the U.S. economy will grow 4.3% this year and the unemployment rate will drop from 6.7% in December to 5.3% by the end of this year.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.