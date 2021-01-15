Jobs market has long recovery ahead, says Fed’s Powell

Friday’s U.S. jobs report—which showed the U.S. lost 140,000 payroll positions in December—pushes the central bank farther from its goals, though officials and many private economists expect the economy to rebound this year as a Covid-19 vaccine is distributed through the population. A Wall Street Journal survey of forecasters this month projected the U.S. economy will grow 4.3% this year and the unemployment rate will drop from 6.7% in December to 5.3% by the end of this year.

