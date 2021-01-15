Subscribe
Jobs market has long recovery ahead, says Fed's Powell
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Jobs market has long recovery ahead, says Fed’s Powell

3 min read . 11:10 AM IST Jon Hilsenrath , The Wall Street Journal

  • Fed chairman’s comments are indication that easy-money policies will remain in place for the foreseeable future

The U.S. is a long way from a strong job market, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday, an indication that the central bank’s easy-money policies will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Friday’s U.S. jobs report—which showed the U.S. lost 140,000 payroll positions in December—pushes the central bank farther from its goals, though officials and many private economists expect the economy to rebound this year as a Covid-19 vaccine is distributed through the population. A Wall Street Journal survey of forecasters this month projected the U.S. economy will grow 4.3% this year and the unemployment rate will drop from 6.7% in December to 5.3% by the end of this year.

