A jobseeker in China travelled to Shanghai for an interview that never took place. She said the company’s HR manager had asked her to buy him a caffeine-free drink beforehand. When she refused, he told her the interview would have to be rescheduled. Her post drew more than 70 million views across Chinese platforms, according to Yangtze Evening News.

The woman, surnamed Wang, lives in Kunshan in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. That means she travelled more than 60 km for that interview.

She found the vacancy on an online recruitment platform. In early November, she travelled to nearby Shanghai. Her interview was with Shanghai Zuotang International Trade Company. Wang did not say what the job involved.

Wang spoke with the company’s HR manager, Liu, on WeChat. Before she reached the office, he asked her to get him a caffeine-free drink. Wang asked whether the company would pay her back. Liu said it would not and asked her to treat him instead.

Wang offered to buy him a drink after the interview. Liu insisted she buy it before they met. “I don’t think that’s appropriate,” the South China Morning Post quoted Wang as replying. Liu then said urgent work had come up. He told her that the meeting would be rescheduled.

Liu said the company usually paid for drinks for job candidates. Liu added a remark about what he expected from candidates. “We don’t hire those who are calculating and unwilling to make a small sacrifice,” he said.

Wang ended up meeting neither Liu nor anyone else from the company’s HR team. She wrote to the company seeking an apology and repayment of her travel costs. The company had yet to reply to her.

People who heard about Wang’s experience reported the company to the recruitment platform. The platform removed the job advert and suspended the company’s recruitment privileges. It said that the employer had made unreasonable demands. It also said all candidates deserved equal respect.

Social media reaction Several social media users said the HR manager had crossed a professional line. “This is an absolute no on ANY grounds,” one wrote on LinkedIn. The user pointed out that Wang had already paid to travel from another city. Another called for disciplinary action, writing, “The HR person should be fired.”

Some questioned how buying the drink might look during a hiring process. “This is almost like bribing for the job,” one user wrote.

Another said the gesture could appear to be an attempt to gain favour. “This is unacceptable in any interview exchange,” the user added.

According to others, it can be extremely difficult to refuse someone who has authority. One user compared the request to supervisors asking staff to lend them money. Another called for clearer hiring rules and easier ways for candidates to report problems.

A third took the opposite view on who should pay. “I actually believe that candidates should be paid for the interview,” the commenter wrote. They argued that employers should at least cover expenses such as transport.