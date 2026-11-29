A jobseeker in China travelled to Shanghai for an interview that never took place. She said the company’s HR manager had asked her to buy him a caffeine-free drink beforehand. When she refused, he told her the interview would have to be rescheduled. Her post drew more than 70 million views across Chinese platforms, according to Yangtze Evening News.

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The woman, surnamed Wang, lives in Kunshan in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. That means she travelled more than 60 km for that interview.

She found the vacancy on an online recruitment platform. In early November, she travelled to nearby Shanghai. Her interview was with Shanghai Zuotang International Trade Company. Wang did not say what the job involved.

Wang spoke with the company’s HR manager, Liu, on WeChat. Before she reached the office, he asked her to get him a caffeine-free drink. Wang asked whether the company would pay her back. Liu said it would not and asked her to treat him instead.

Wang offered to buy him a drink after the interview. Liu insisted she buy it before they met. “I don’t think that’s appropriate,” the South China Morning Post quoted Wang as replying. Liu then said urgent work had come up. He told her that the meeting would be rescheduled.

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Liu said the company usually paid for drinks for job candidates. Liu added a remark about what he expected from candidates. “We don’t hire those who are calculating and unwilling to make a small sacrifice,” he said.

Wang ended up meeting neither Liu nor anyone else from the company’s HR team. She wrote to the company seeking an apology and repayment of her travel costs. The company had yet to reply to her.

People who heard about Wang’s experience reported the company to the recruitment platform. The platform removed the job advert and suspended the company’s recruitment privileges. It said that the employer had made unreasonable demands. It also said all candidates deserved equal respect.

Social media reaction Several social media users said the HR manager had crossed a professional line. “This is an absolute no on ANY grounds,” one wrote on LinkedIn. The user pointed out that Wang had already paid to travel from another city. Another called for disciplinary action, writing, “The HR person should be fired.”

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Some questioned how buying the drink might look during a hiring process. “This is almost like bribing for the job,” one user wrote.

Another said the gesture could appear to be an attempt to gain favour. “This is unacceptable in any interview exchange,” the user added.

According to others, it can be extremely difficult to refuse someone who has authority. One user compared the request to supervisors asking staff to lend them money. Another called for clearer hiring rules and easier ways for candidates to report problems.

A third took the opposite view on who should pay. “I actually believe that candidates should be paid for the interview,” the commenter wrote. They argued that employers should at least cover expenses such as transport.

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However, some users had different opinions. One commenter dismissed the dispute as a fuss over coffee. Another said sharing coffee or a meal was common when building business relationships.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.