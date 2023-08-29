Joe Biden and Lula to urge for enhanced worker protections at UN meeting

Joe Biden and Lula to urge for enhanced worker protections at UN meeting2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 06:20 AM IST
Brazil's Labor Minister says Biden and Lula will advocate for improved working conditions in the US and Brazil. They will address this matter during a collaborative event in New York, coinciding with the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.
Brazilian Labor Minister Luiz Marinho said that Presidents Joe Biden and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are set to advocate for enhanced working conditions in both the United States and Brazil.
