Joe Biden and Lula to urge for enhanced worker protections at UN meeting

Brazilian Labor Minister Luiz Marinho said that Presidents Joe Biden and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are set to advocate for enhanced working conditions in both the United States and Brazil.

As reported by Bloomberg, they will address this matter during a collaborative event in New York, coinciding with the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.

Marinho said in an interview with Bloomberg News that the leaders “will launch a kind of manifesto calling attention to the need to improve labor relations," that would touch on work environments and pay.

Scheduled for September 19, the meeting will follow the addresses of both presidents to the General Assembly. This information comes from individuals within the Brazilian government who are privy to the arrangements and have chosen to remain anonymous while discussing these plans.

Despite disagreements on matters such as Russia's involvement in Ukraine and approaches to China, President Biden and his Brazilian counterpart, often referred to as Lula, are portrayed by Brazilian officials as being aligned in their shared endorsement of labor unions within their respective nations.

Positioning himself as the most pro-union president in American history, Biden has implemented measures to bolster labor unions, which constitute a vital component of his electoral alliance in the 2024 elections.

Their most recent conversation occurred on August 16 via a phone call, during which they deliberated on shared objectives related to climate change and other matters. In a previous instance, Biden welcomed Lula to the White House in February.

The meeting takes place amidst Brazil's efforts, alongside its allies, to enhance the influence of the BRICS group. In the recent past, leaders representing Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa reached an agreement to enlarge the group's scope by extending invitations to Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Argentina, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. This strategic move aims to amplify the global impact of this consortium of emerging market nations, creating a platform that unites significant energy-producing countries with the most significant consumers in the developing world.

Within the summit, the Brazilian government also introduced a proposal to Argentina, outlining a plan that involves utilizing the yuan as a means to ensure payments for exports. This initiative is designed to circumvent financial shortages and facilitate the continuous flow of trade.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)