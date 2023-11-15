Joe Biden and Xi Jinping to meet ahead of APEC Summit: Top 7 things to know
The Joe Biden-Xi Jinping bilateral will be the marquee moment of the APEC forum, as it comes amid rising tension between the two nations.
United States President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet prior to the 30th Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in San Francisco, aiming to mitigate tensions in what's viewed as a critical global rivalry.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message