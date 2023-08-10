Joe Biden announces ban on US investments in China's tech sectors1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 07:37 AM IST
US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to ban some new US investments in China, targeting sectors like computer chips, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence systems.
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order to ban some new US investments in China like computer chips, leading to the requirement of government notification in other tech sectors, according to a report published by Reuters.
