India is to get vaccine doses from the US that the Biden administration intends to share through COVAX as well as those doses that Washington will share directly with countries experiencing a surge in covid-19 infections.

According to plans unveiled on Thursday, the US will share 80 million doses of vaccines that it has stockpiled with the world by the end of June. Of this 75% of doses will be routed through the COVAX facility, a White House statement said. The rest of the 25% will be distributed to countries that have seen a surge of cases, it said.

According to a White House readout, the Biden administration has detailed plans for the sharing of a first tranche of 25 million doses. Almost 19 million of this will be routed through COVAX and India is to get a share of 7 million vaccines allocated for Asia. The details of the plan were discussed during a phone call between US Vice President Kamala Harris and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides this, India will also get a share from the 6 million doses kept aside for countries that have seen a surge in covid-19, US president Joe Biden said in a statement put out by the White House.

“The remaining doses, just over 6 million, will be shared directly with countries experiencing surges, those in crisis, and other partners and neighbors, including Canada, Mexico, India, and the Republic of Korea," Biden said according to a second White House statement.

The other countries in Asia that will get a share of the 7 million vaccines include South Asian nations like Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and the Maldives besides Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos and Taiwan.

The 80 million doses comprise vaccines manufactured by AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna.

According to a statement by Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson for Harris, Symone Sanders, the US vice president’s calls related to the global allocation for the first 25 million doses of covid-19 vaccines.

“The Vice President reiterated that the Administration’s efforts are focused on achieving broad global coverage, responding to surges and other urgent situations and public health needs, and helping as many countries as possible who requested vaccines," Sanders said referring to calls made to Modi and others to President Andres Manuel López Obrador of Mexico, President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala and Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago.

In its readout, Modi’s office said that the Prime Minister had expressed “his appreciation to Vice President Harris for the US decision, as well as for all other forms of support and solidarity that India has received in recent days from the US Government, businesses and the Indian expatriate community in the US." This referred to the assistance flown in from the US including medicines and medical equipment totaling almost $ 500 million last month.

“The leaders discussed ongoing efforts to strengthen the health supply chain between the US and India, including in the area of vaccine manufacturing. They highlighted the potential of the India-US partnership as well as the Quad vaccine initiative in addressing the long-term health impact of the pandemic," the statement from Modi’s office said.

In his remarks, Biden said that the sharing of vaccines entails no hidden agenda and was part of an effort to demonstrate that the US was back at the centre of the international stage in contrast to the previous Trump administration that was seen as turning more insular.

“We are sharing these doses not to secure favors or extract concessions. We are sharing these vaccines to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic, with the power of our example and with our values," Biden said in a statement. “And we will continue to follow the science and to work in close cooperation with our democratic partners to coordinate a multilateral effort, including through the G7 (Group of Seven industralised countries)," he said in a statement released by the White House.

“Strong American leadership is essential to ending this pandemic now, and to strengthening global health security for tomorrow—to better prevent, detect, and respond to the next threat," he added.

