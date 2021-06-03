Joe Biden announces international COVID-19 vaccine sharing plan

“We are sharing these doses not to secure favors or extract concessions. We are sharing these vaccines to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic, with the power of our example and with our values," Biden said in a statement. “And we will continue to follow the science and to work in close cooperation with our democratic partners to coordinate a multilateral effort, including through the G7 (Group of Seven industralised countries)," he said in a statement released by the White House.

