Joe Biden announces new student debt relief, says '…when we relieve Americans of their student debt, they're…'
During his presidency, Biden has erased a total of $138 billion in federal student loans taken out by 3.9 million Americans to pay for a university education, according to a tally by his administration
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden, who secured victory in the 2020 election with substantial support from young voters, revealed his plan to further alleviate the burden of student debt by forgiving the loans of an additional 150,000 Americans through an extension of his student loan forgiveness program.