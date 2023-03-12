US President Joe Biden named two Indian-Americans Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex, and Manish Bapna, CEO of the Natural Resources Defence Council to the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

Apart from them, others included in the US Advisory Committee list were: Timothy Michael Broas, Thomas M Conway, Erica RH Fuchs, Marlon E Kimpson, Ryan, Shonda Yvette Scott, Elizabeth Shuler, Nina Szlosberg-Landis and Wendell P Weeks, read the White House press release.

The Committee includes up to 45 members recommended by the US Trade Representative and appointed by the President. These members posses expertise in general trade, investment, and development issues, including representatives of non-federal governments, labor, industry, agriculture, small business, service industries, retailers, nongovernmental environmental and conservation organizations, and consumer interests, added the release.

The Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations is established to provide overall policy advice to the US Trade Representative on matters arising in connection with the development, implementation, and administration of the trade policy of the country. It also includes negotiating objectives and bargaining positions before entering into trade agreements, the impact of the implementation of trade agreements, matters concerning the operation of any trade agreement once entered into, and other matters arising in connection with the development, implementation, and administration of the trade policy of the United States.

Who is Revathi Advaithi?

Revathi Advaithi is the Chief Executive Officer of Flex, the global manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products to improve the world.

Since assuming the role in 2019, Advaithi has been responsible for architecting the company's strategic direction and leading Flex through a transformation that is defining a new era in manufacturing. She is focused on driving technology innovation, supply chain, and responsible, sustainable manufacturing solutions across various industries and end markets.

Prior to Flex, Advaithi worked as a President and Chief Operating Officer for the electrical sector business for Eaton, a company with over $20 billion in sales and 102,000 employees. In her role, she had corporate responsibility for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions. Previously, Advaithi was President of Eaton's electrical sector, Americas, and was also responsible for North, South, and Central America.

Not just this, Advaithi is a Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Advanced Manufacturing CEO Community and joined the WEF Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders. She serves on the Board of Directors of Uber and Catalyst.org.

She has been recognized on the Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Business list for four consecutive years and named one of Business Today's Most Powerful Women in India. She holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science and an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Who is Manish Bapna?

Manish Bapna is the President and CEO of the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). NRDC has been behind many of the most significant environmental milestones of the last half century--from the creation of bedrock environmental laws to landmark legal victories, and foundational research. In his 25-year career, Bapna's leadership roles have focused on tackling the root causes of poverty and climate change with strategies that are equitable, durable, and scalable.

Most recently, Bapna served as Executive Vice President and Managing Director of the World Resources Institute, a research organization focused on the intersection of the environment and human development, for more than 14 years.

An economist by training, he got his start at McKinsey & Company and the World Bank before pursuing a career in advocacy at the Bank Information Center. He has a master's degrees in Business and Political and Economic Development from Harvard University and a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from MIT.

(With inputs from ANI)