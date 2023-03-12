Joe Biden appoints 2 Indian-American CEOs to US Advisory Committee; here's all you need to know about them3 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 09:34 AM IST
The Committee members posses expertise in general trade, investment, and development issues, including representatives of non-federal governments, labor, industry, agriculture, small business, service industries, retailers, nongovernmental environmental and conservation organizations, and consumer interests, added the release.
US President Joe Biden named two Indian-Americans Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex, and Manish Bapna, CEO of the Natural Resources Defence Council to the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.
