The Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations is established to provide overall policy advice to the US Trade Representative on matters arising in connection with the development, implementation, and administration of the trade policy of the country. It also includes negotiating objectives and bargaining positions before entering into trade agreements, the impact of the implementation of trade agreements, matters concerning the operation of any trade agreement once entered into, and other matters arising in connection with the development, implementation, and administration of the trade policy of the United States.