Joe Biden assembles team of allies to boost re-election campaign

Joe Biden assembles team of allies to boost re-election campaign4 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 07:18 AM IST
US President Joe Biden's team is moving to tap top Democratic allies and even some people once seen as possible rivals as key representatives of his expected re-election bid.
US President Joe Biden's team is moving to tap top Democratic allies and even some people once seen as possible rivals as key representatives of his expected re-election bid.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×