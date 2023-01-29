Joe Biden authorised to extend employment authorisation to immigrant visa applicants, leaked memo reveals2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 10:57 AM IST
The main contention of the leaked document is that it is acceptable to issue employment permission to the recipients of accepted employment-based immigrant visa petitions.
In order to better the lives of many foreign-born scientists, engineers, and doctors, the Biden administration has the right to provide employment authorisation to all beneficiaries of accepted employment-based immigrant visa petitions. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has determined it has the right to take this action, according to a leaked memo created during the Barack Obama administration.
