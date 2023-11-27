Joe Biden backs extension of war pause after latest release by Hamas
President Joe Biden said he hopes to extend the pause in the Israeli-Hamas war beyond the original four-day deal to facilitate more hostage releases, saying the safe return of 4-year-old American girl shows that the US-brokered cease-fire is working.
President Joe Biden said he hopes to extend the pause in the Israeli-Hamas war beyond the original four-day deal to facilitate more hostage releases, saying the safe return of 4-year-old American girl shows that the US-brokered cease-fire is working.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message