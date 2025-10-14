Joe Biden, Bill and Hillary Clinton hail US President Donald Trump for Gaza peace plan, stopping ‘unbearable human loss’

Former US Presidents Bill Clinton and Joe Biden have commended Donald Trump for his administration's efforts in brokering a truce between Israel and Hamas, ending over two years of conflict following the October 7 attacks of 2023.

Recalling how the Hamas attacks two years "reignited" a devastating conflict, Clinton said that the "unbearable human loss" had been "hard to watch and nearly impossible to rationalize".

"I’m grateful that a ceasefire has taken hold, that the last 20 hostages have been freed, and that desperately needed aid has begun to flow into Gaza," wrote the 79-year-old Democrat, adding, "President Trump and his administration, Qatar, and other regional actors deserve great credit for keeping everyone engaged until the agreement was reached."

Clinton went on to stress that Israel and Hamas, supported by the US and other regional actors, must "try to turn this fragile moment into lasting peace that provides for the dignity and security of both Palestinians and Israelis."

In a similar vein Trump's predecessor Biden expressed gratefulness and relief that a ceasefire had taken hold, writing, "The road to this deal was not easy. My Administration worked relentlessly to bring hostages home, get relief to Palestinian civilians, and end the war. I commend President Trump and his team for their work to get a renewed ceasefire deal over the finish line."

"Now, with the backing of the United States and the world, the Middle East is on a path to peace that I hope endures and a future for Israelis and Palestinians alike with equal measures of peace, dignity, and safety," Biden added.

Praise from Clinton and rival Biden, both Democrats, go on to highlight the significance of Trump's achievement, whose 20-point peace plan is now in motion, with the first phase having been implemented through the ceasefire and the hostage-detainee swap on Monday between Israel and Hamas.

In fact, earlier, with the truce coming into effect on Friday, even arch-rival and former opponent in the presidential race Hillary Clinton had commended Trump.

"I really commend President Trump and his administration," 77-year-old Democrat had told CBS on Sunday, particularly lauding the US President for bringing Israel to the negotiating table.

Beyond his political rivals, the current US President has also received high praise from world leaders, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for his role in mediating one of the bloodiest conflicts in recent history.

Trump welcomes praise Shortly after statements by the Clintons, Trump appeared to acknowledge the rare praise from his Democratic opponents.

Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One, the US President said, "I thought it was very nice, actually. And what is he [Bill Clinton] doing? He’s telling the truth."