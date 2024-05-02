Joe Biden blames ‘xenophobia’ for China, India's economic troubles: ‘They don’t want…'
US President Joe Biden included ally Japan along with rivals China and Russia in a list of countries he called ‘xenophobic’ in a speech at a campaign fundraising event in Washington.
“Xenophobia" from China to Japan and India is stopping their growth, US President Joe Biden argued that migration has been good for the US economy. The remarks came while addressing the Washington fundraising event for his 2024 re-elections campaign and marking the start of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.