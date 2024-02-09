US President Joe Biden, whose memory issues are being questioned off late, has made a serious gaffe during his speech at the White House. Biden confused the leaders of Mexico and Egypt during a press conference when a question was about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Biden mistakenly referred to Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the “president of Mexico." ‘My memory is fine’: Biden hits back after report cites age concerns “I think as you know initially, the president of Mexico, El-Sisi, did not want to open up the gate to humanitarian material to get in. I talked to him. I convinced him to open the gate," Biden said.

A clip of the comment quickly traveled around social media where netizens have asked me not to run for Presidential polls anymore.

One user wrote, “All I can say is just laugh until this November election". ANother wrote, “OMG! They are no longer giving him notes to read from…They are throwing him under the bus!"

Joe Biden's latest gaffe: Confuses Angela Merkel twice with late Helmut Kohl

“This is a distraction from the Tucker/Putin interview," a user wrote.

“This guy is not fit to be President and must go now," one more user wrote.

"The "President of the United States" doesn't even know his own name let alone the president of Mexico," a user wrote on the X platform.

A user called Biden's speech gaffe, “Best Dementia awareness campaign".

"Incredible timing to mix up Mexico and Egypt during the "I'm not senile!" emergency press conference," another user added.

Notably, before the speech at the White House, Biden had defended his mental competence after a report claimed that the US President mishandled a trove of documents and has memory issues.

special counsel Robert Hur on Thursday unleashed a political bombshell, just nine months from the election, by saying the 81-year-old Democrat came across as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Given Biden's reduced mental acuity, Hur said, a jury would not in any case have found him guilty on documents charges.

'President Biden is not running the US': Russian President Putin claims

The report from Hur should have been good news for Biden.

It cleared him of any criminal wrongdoing in his storing of the classified documents, which he'd used while vice president under Barack Obama, at his private home and a former office.

However, the statements regarding Biden's memory have put the President in a difficult situation. Besides, the 'Egypt-Mexico' speech error has raised concerns.

Yesterday, Biden was furious over the report's claim that he was unable to remember even the date of his son Beau's death in 2015, as well as other key moments in his life.

"My memory is fine," he said.

"There's even a reference that I don't remember when my son died. How in the hell dare he raise that?" Biden said, visibly fighting to rein in his emotions.

Biden has long been fighting attacks from the right and also some within his own party that he is too old to be president. As he gears up for the November election against Trump -- a man he says poses an existential threat to US democracy -- Biden is campaigning on his long experience and his stewardship of a fast-recovering, post-Covid economy.

"I'm the most qualified person in the United States to be president and finish the job," he said in the late-evening remarks.

