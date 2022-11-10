Abstaining from commenting about Elon Musk's involvement in anything inappropriate, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Tesla founder Elon Musk's relations with other countries are worthy of being looked at.
“I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries are worthy of being looked at," he told reporters at a White House news conference on Wednesday.
“Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate, I'm not suggesting that. I'm suggesting that it is worth being looked at. That's all I'll say," Biden responded to a question if he thinks Musk is a threat to the US national security.
Earlier on the day, Joe Biden called the midterm polls a "Good Day" for Democracy and also took a dig at the Republicans for the Giant 'Red Wave' not happening.
He expressed his confidence on the USA's democracy and said that the votes of American people have again validated America's democracy which has been tested in recent years.
Elon Musk's tweet in favour of the Republican Congress
Notably, the world's richest, Elon Musk, openly supported the Republican Congress and tweeted, "To be clear, my historical party affiliation has been Independent, with an actual voting history of entirely Democrat until this year."
He also encouraged the voters to cast their ballots for the Republicans. He cited the reason for equal representation of both the parties in America.
"To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," Musk tweeted on Monday.
"Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who decide who's in charge!" he added.
USA voted to decide who will control the Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday. As per the latest trends, Republicans are leading in 186 seats. Whereas, Democrats are ahead of Donald Trump's party in 162 seats.
Biden administration mulling to review Elon Musk's ventures
The sour relationship between the Democrats and the Twitter CEO has become public as Elon has begun to openly support the Republicans. However, the Tesla CEO is under the radar of the US government for a long time, as the Biden administration was discussing whether the US should subject some of Musk’s ventures to national security reviews, reported Bloomberg. These ventures include his deal for Twitter Inc. and SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network.
Musk had once called Joe Biden a damp sock puppet “in human form". He also announced a proposal on Twitter to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Moreover, he also threatened to stop funding Starlink's internet service in Ukraine.
