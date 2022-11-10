Biden administration mulling to review Elon Musk's ventures

The sour relationship between the Democrats and the Twitter CEO has become public as Elon has begun to openly support the Republicans. However, the Tesla CEO is under the radar of the US government for a long time, as the Biden administration was discussing whether the US should subject some of Musk’s ventures to national security reviews, reported Bloomberg. These ventures include his deal for Twitter Inc. and SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network.