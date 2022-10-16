Joe Biden calls Liz Truss' original economic plan a 'mistake'

Biden's comments came after weeks of White House officials declining to criticise Truss' plans, though they emphasised they were monitoring the economic fallout closely. He was speaking to reporters at an Oregon ice cream shop where he made an unannounced stop to promote the candidacy of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek, as Democrats across the country face a tough political environment amid GOP criticism of their handling of the economy.

