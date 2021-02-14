Joe Biden calls on Congress to ‘enact commonsense gun law reforms’

Biden’s statement marked the three-year anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which a gunman killed 14 students and three educators

President Joe Biden called on Congress to move forward on gun-reform legislation, including a ban on assault weapons, in a bid to help prevent another mass shooting in the U.S.

“We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change. The time to act is now."

Biden's statement marked the three-year anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which a gunman killed 14 students and three educators.

The Parkland families “have showed us how we can turn our grief into purpose -- to march, organize, and build a strong, inclusive, and durable movement for change," Biden said. “We can do better. And we will."

