President Joe Biden said on Tuesday it was the best available option to end both the United States' longest war and decades of fruitless efforts to remake other countries through military force.

Biden portrayed the chaotic exit as a logistical success that would have been just as messy even if it had been launched weeks earlier, while staying in the country would have required committing more American troops.

"I was not going to extend this forever war," he said in a speech from the White House.

“Maybe it’s because my deceased son, Beau, served in Iraq for a full year, before that. Well, maybe it’s because of what I’ve seen over the years as senator, vice president, and president traveling these countries," Biden said.

In his first remarks since the final pullout of U.S. forces on Monday, Biden said 5,500 Americans had been evacuated and that the United States had leverage over the Islamist militant group to ensure 100 to 200 others could also depart if they wanted to.

President Joe Biden honored 13 U.S. service members killed in last week’s Kabul terror attack, attending the return of their remains at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday along with their families.

Biden stood with his hand over his heart, sometimes with his eyes closed, as he witnessed the unloading of cases with the remains of the troops who died in a blast outside Kabul airport, where the U.S. has been evacuating citizens and Afghan allies after the capital fell to the Taliban.

The arrival of the remains in what’s known as a dignified transfer marks the first time that Biden is honoring fallen U.S. soldiers at such an event as president.

Biden warned on Saturday that another attack at Kabul airport is “highly likely" within the next 24 to 36 hours, underscoring the threat to U.S. troops still on the ground and the political risk surrounding the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan that’s due to be completed on Tuesday.

