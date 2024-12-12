Joe Biden has carried out the largest single-day presidential clemency act in modern U.S. history. He commuted the sentences of nearly 1,500 people and pardoned 39 Americans convicted of non-violent crimes. The commutations apply to people who were released to home confinement during the Covid pandemic. This release was part of the Cares Act, which helped prevent the spread of coronavirus in federal prisons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A White House press statement said that Biden’s sweeping act of clemency was designed to “help reunite families, strengthen communities, and reintegrate individuals back into society".

“America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances," Biden said in a statement. “As president, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life and contribute to their communities, and taking steps to remove sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, especially those convicted of drug offenses." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Those pardoned Thursday had been convicted of nonviolent crimes such as drug offenses and turned their lives around, White House lawyers said. They include a woman who led emergency response teams during natural disasters; a church deacon who has worked as an addiction counselor and youth counselor; a doctoral student in molecular biosciences; and a decorated military veteran.

Barack Obama commuted 330 sentences in biggest single-day act of clemency The president had previously issued 122 commutations and 21 other pardons. The second largest single-day act of clemency was by Barack Obama, with 330, shortly before leaving office in 2017.