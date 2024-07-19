Joe Biden considering dropping out of US Presidential race? Here’s what report says

US President Joe Biden facing speculation about dropping out of presidential race, according to New York Times reports.

Written By Alka Jain
Updated19 Jul 2024, 07:01 AM IST
US President Joe Biden begins to accept he may have to drop out of race, New York Times reports. (AP Photo)
US President Joe Biden begins to accept he may have to drop out of race, New York Times reports. (AP Photo)

US President Joe Biden has begun to accept that he may be unable to win the November 5 presidential elections and may have to drop out of the race, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing several people close to the president.

However, Biden campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond told MSNBC that the New York Times reporting is “absolutely wrong”. “The president has said that he is running and it's the end of story,” he said.

Also Read | Joe Biden says he will quit US Presidential 2024 race if...

A source told Reuters that Biden was "soul searching" about dropping his Democratic reelection campaign. At the same time, Donald Trump prepared to accept the Republican presidential nomination in what aides said would be an unusually reflective speech.

Trump, 78, has basked all week in adulation at the Republican National convention in Milwaukee after surviving a weekend assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally.

Joe Biden tests COVID-19 positive

Biden, 81, was isolating at his home in Delaware after testing positive for COVID-19, while encountering increasing pressure from Democrats who were urging him to step down to avoid a major defeat. His doctor reported that he was experiencing mild symptoms.

Following this, Biden said he could drop his reelection bid if doctors found he had a medical condition. “If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if the doctors came and said 'you've got this problem, that problem," the US President said. 

Also Read | US President Joe Biden tests Covid-19 positive with ‘mild symptoms’

“A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November,” said Representative Adam Schiff, a key ally from California.

 

(Please check back for more updates)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 07:01 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldJoe Biden considering dropping out of US Presidential race? Here’s what report says

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

313.50
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-12.85 (-3.94%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

331.20
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
8.8 (2.73%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

142.45
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-13 (-8.36%)

Tata Steel

166.35
03:56 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-0.7 (-0.42%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

India Cements

344.75
03:54 PM | 18 JUL 2024
21.7 (6.72%)

IDBI Bank

92.19
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
4.27 (4.86%)

Endurance Technologies

2,679.00
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
102.4 (3.97%)

Gillette India

8,002.75
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
275 (3.56%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,099.000.00
      Chennai
      74,659.000.00
      Delhi
      74,512.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,539.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue