US President Joe Biden's decision to step down from the elections came amid mounting pressure; celebrities Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres show their support for Kamala Harris.

Joe Biden drops out of 2024 US Elections: Social media buzzed with reactions as Hollywood celebrities, from Cardi B to comedian Jimmy Kimmel, voiced their support for Vice-President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's new Presidential nominee.

Celebrities Cardi B and Jimmy Kimmel showered their support for Kamala Harris, whom embattled US President Joe Biden endorsed on Sunday.

Biden's shocking announcement came amid mounting pressure from Democrat party workers and the US public alike, who felt the 'POTUS' was unfit to serve another term.

Cardi B reacts to Biden’s exit, shares excitement for Kamala Harris “AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate," said the Girls Like You singer. “STOP F–KIN PLAYIN WITH ME !!!!!!!" Cardi B added.

Ariana Grande showers support for Kamala Harris American Singer Ariana Grande showed her support for the American politician and attorney Kamala Harris and reposted Biden’s picture endorsing Kamala Harris. Along with the photo, Ariana also shared a link to vote, in her Instagram story.

Host of the famous chat show 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' Ellen DeGeneres reacted to the news and took to her official Instagram account to share, "I'm grateful to President Biden for everything he's done."

Jimmy Kimmel joined the chorus and wrote, "Thank you, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, for your leadership, integrity, empathy and service to our country." The comedian also shared a picture of US President Joe Biden with First Lady Jill Biden on his Instagram handle.

Demi Lovato responded to the announcement by sharing Biden's support for Harris on her Instagram Story. Lovato connected it to the Democratic Party's donation platform and exclaimed, "Let's do this!!" She also uploaded a photo of herself with Harris in a different story on Instagram.

