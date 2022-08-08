Joe Biden expresses concerns as China continues military exercise around Taiwan

US President Joe Biden expressed his concern about China's actions in the region around Taiwan. He said that the dragon is moving as much as it can,but it cannot do anything more than that
As China announces to continue its military exercises in the region surrounding Taiwan, US President Joe Biden expressed his concern about Beijing's moves on Monday.
During his visit to survey flood-hit Kentucky, Joe Biden said he was not worried about Taiwan but China's threatening actions in the region is a matter of concern. China began its rigorous military exercise around Taiwan after the visit of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei. "I’m concerned they are moving as much as they are, but I don't think they're going to do anything more than they are," said Biden.
The fresh military drills will take place in the seas and airspace around Taiwan. The announcement came on the concluding day of China's ongoing military exercise near Taiwan, which began in retaliation to Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has never renounced using force to bring it under its control.
With its overpowering military exercise, China has surrounded the island nation from everywhere. Nearly all the international flights and sea trade of the nation stands cancelled since the beginning of the exercise. On Sunday, around 66 air force planes and 14 warships of China's PLA operated in the Taiwan Strait when it performed an ‘Island attack’ during its military drills.
The extension of the military exercise has created global tension around the possibility of China launching a full-fledged attack on the self-ruled island nation. This time, the exercises will also consist of anti-submarine drills to target US support for Taiwan in the event of a potential Chinese invasion, reported AP.
In response to China's aggressive military exercises, Taiwan Army will also hold a live-fire artillery drill in southern Pingtung county on Tuesday and Thursday, reporter its official Central News Agency. Moreover, Taiwanese President, Tsai Ing-wen has sought global support against China's actions that may escalate tension in the region and disrupt global trade.
A crucial situation for Xi Jinping to maintain his nationalist credentials
One of the main reasons for China's aggressive nature towards the visit is the upcoming National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party this year. Xi needs to maintain national credentials to sustain as the President for the third time. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit has come at a time when Jinping can't let it go easily. He is trying every measure to send a global message that Taiwan is an integral part of China and any kind of foreign visit by another country will be recognised as a threat to its sovereignty.
Xi Jinping needs to maintain his firm stance on China's key issues like Taiwan, territorial claims in the South China Sea, and historic adversary Japan.
On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China would “firmly safeguard China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, resolutely deter the U.S. from containing China with the Taiwan issue, and resolutely shatter the Taiwan authorities’ illusion of “relying on the U.S. for independence." China has also imposed sanctions on Pelosi and suspended defense and climate talks with the US.
US calls China's retaliation as ‘fundamentally irresponsible’
However, the US has made its stance clear on the “one-China" policy and said that it acknowledges China's concerns and wants to bolster informal relations and defense ties with Taiwan. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has called China's retaliation in the Taiwan strait ‘fundamentally irresponsible’.
In Washington, Taiwanese de facto ambassador Bi-khim Hsiao said China had no reason to “be so furious" over Pelosi's visit, which follows a long tradition of American lawmakers visiting Taiwan.
Well, you know, we have been living under the threat from China for decades," Hsiao told CBS News on Sunday. “If you have a kid being bullied at school, you don’t say you don’t go to school. You try to find a way to deal with the bully.As the world witnesses the rising tension between China and Taiwan, many countries have called out for the de-escalation of the situation.
Recently, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called for a cooling of tensions. “Australia continues to urge restraint, Australia continues to urge de-escalation, and this is not something that solely Australia is calling for, and the whole region is concerned about the current situation, the whole region is calling for stability to be restored," Wong told reporters in Canberra.
