Joe Biden expresses concerns as China continues military exercise around Taiwan

A crucial situation for Xi Jinping to maintain his nationalist credentials

One of the main reasons for China's aggressive nature towards the visit is the upcoming National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party this year. Xi needs to maintain national credentials to sustain as the President for the third time. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit has come at a time when Jinping can't let it go easily. He is trying every measure to send a global message that Taiwan is an integral part of China and any kind of foreign visit by another country will be recognised as a threat to its sovereignty.