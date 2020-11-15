Joe Biden fills economic posts with experts on systemic racism

The incoming president tapped Mehrsa Baradaran, whose book “The Color of Money" is a key reference on the racial wealth gap, to prepare the Treasury Department for the transition. She’s joined by Lisa Cook, an economist at Michigan State University, on the “landing team" for the Federal Reserve and banking and securities regulators. They are among more than 500 experts who will focus on race as they shape Biden’s policies on issues like housing, health and small-business lending. Baradaran declined to comment, and Cook referred questions to the Biden team.