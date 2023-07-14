Joe Biden govt to forgive $39 billion in student debt for 804,000 borrowers: Report1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 05:33 PM IST
The Joe Biden administration in its move to bring people over the line for forgiveness, counted payments for borrowers who had paused payments in certain deferments and forbearances.
United States President Joe Biden-led administration will automatically cancel $39 billion in student debt for 804,000 borrowers, CNBC reported on 14 July.
