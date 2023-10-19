Joe Biden has shown a steady hand in the Gaza crisis

Mr Biden has followed his own playbook. In May 2021, when Hamas barraged Israel with rockets from Gaza, he did not call for restraint or a ceasefire, as past presidents probably would have. Rather than try to box in Mr Netanyahu publicly, a step that could backfire, he voiced support for Israeli air strikes, while in phone calls over eleven days he questioned the prime minister about his strategy, to show him he had no clear endgame, according to “The Last Politician", a new book on the Biden presidency by Franklin Foer. On the fourth call, as Mr Netanyahu continued insisting the Israeli operation was not done, the president told him time was up. “Hey man, we’re out of runway here," Mr Biden said, according to Mr Foer. “It’s over." Mr Netanyahu agreed to a ceasefire.