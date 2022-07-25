Joe Biden improves 'significantly', throat still sore from Covid-19

Joe Biden tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday morning. O'Connor said Saturday that the president likely became infected with a highly contagious variant, known as BA.5
President Joe Biden continues to “improve significantly" despite a lingering sore throat from his coronavirus infection, according to an update Sunday from his doctor.
“The president is responding to therapy as expected," wrote Dr. Kevin O'Connor in his latest note. Biden has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that helps reduce the chance of severe illness.
O'Connor wrote that Biden still has a sore throat, though other symptoms, including a cough, runny nose and body aches, “have diminished considerably."
“President Joe Biden completed his third full day of PAXLOVID last night. His symptoms continue to improve significantly. His predominant symptom now is sore throat. This is most likely a result of lymphoid activation as his body clears the virus, and is thus encouraging. His rhinorrhea, cough and body aches have diminished considerably. His voice remains a bit deep. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature all remain normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear," according to Dr. Kevin O'Connor.
“The President continues to tolerate treatment well. We will continue PAXLOVID as planned. His symptoms will continue to be treated supportively with oral hydration, acetaminophen (TYLENOL), and the albuterol inhaler that he uses as needed for occasional cough. He is experiencing no shortness of breath at all. He will continue low dose aspirin as an alternative type of blood thinner," he further said.
The President is responding to therapy as expected. As I've stated previously, the BAS variant is particularly transmissible and he will continue to isolate in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations. We will continue to monitor him closely, during this very common outpatient treatment regimen.
Biden tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday morning. O'Connor said Saturday that the president likely became infected with a highly contagious variant, known as BA.5, that is spreading throughout the country, and Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said Sunday, “It is the BA.5 variant."
"Thank goodness our vaccines and therapeutics work well against it, which is why I think the president's doing well," Jha told CBS' “Face the Nation."
Jha also gave a positive update on the president's health.
“I checked in with his team late last night. He was feeling well. He had a good day yesterday," Jha said.
That variant is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year. It is believed responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country. He has been isolating in the White House residence since then.
Administration officials have emphasized that his symptoms are mild because he has received four vaccine doses, and he started taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid after becoming infected.
The White House has not released any photos or video of Biden since Friday, when the media watched him participate in a virtual meeting with economic advisers.
Jha pledged that the White House would keep giving updates on the president's condition and whether he might have long-term symptoms.
“We think it's really important for the American people to know how well their president is doing," he said.
“Obviously if he has persistent symptoms, obviously if any of them interfere with his ability to carry out his duties, we will disclose that early and often with the American people. But I suspect that this is going to be a course of COVID that we've seen in many Americans who have ben fully vaccinated, double boosted, getting treated with those tools in hand," Jha said. "The president's been doing well and we're going to expect that he's going to continue to do so.''
