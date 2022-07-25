Joe Biden improves 'significantly', throat still sore from Covid-19

“Obviously if he has persistent symptoms, obviously if any of them interfere with his ability to carry out his duties, we will disclose that early and often with the American people. But I suspect that this is going to be a course of COVID that we've seen in many Americans who have ben fully vaccinated, double boosted, getting treated with those tools in hand," Jha said. "The president's been doing well and we're going to expect that he's going to continue to do so.''