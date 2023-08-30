Former US President Donald Trump calls Joe Biden a 'mental catastrophe' and claims he will lead the US into World War III. Trump also criticizes Biden's handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal and faces a federal trial for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Former US president Donald Trump said that Joe Biden is a mental catastrophe and he will lead the US to World War III. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by Forbes, Trump said, "Joe Biden has gone mad a stark raving lunatic with horrible and country threatening environmental open borders and DOJ, FBI.

Trump further slammed the US president Joe Biden over his weaponisation policies and termed him as "a mental catastrophe," that is leading his country to World War III. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump said, "The US will end up in WW III because of this man for no reason whatsoever."

In March, Trump made history as the first former US president to face criminal charges, accused of 34 felony counts linked to falsifying business records within a hush-money scheme. He currently faces a multitude of indictments concerning the alleged mishandling and possession of classified documents.

Furthermore, Former President Donald Trump slammed Joe Biden over the disorderly US exit from Afghanistan, asserting that he himself would have ensured the evacuation of American citizens and equipment ahead of the withdrawal of military personnel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It’s a great thing that we’re getting out, but nobody has ever handled a withdrawal worse than Joe Biden," Trump said in an televised interview with Fox News on Tuesday. “This is the greatest embarrassment, I believe, in the history of our country."

Amid the backdrop of the Taliban's takeover of Kabul and the departure of U.S. forces, the international airport in Kabul witnessed scenes of turmoil on Monday, as individuals made frantic attempts to escape the city. The Biden administration said the U.S. has now secured the airport and cleared the way for thousands of Americans to evacuate, but Trump said there could be as many as 40,000 “potential hostages" left behind. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, A trial date of March 4, 2024, has been established by a judge for the federal case in Washington involving Donald Trump. The case pertains to the accusations against the former president for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Judge Tanya Chutkan refuted the assertions made by Trump's legal team, who had argued that an April 2026 trial date was necessary due to the extensive evidence review and the unique nature of the prosecution. However, she did agree to a minor postponement beyond the initially suggested January 2024 date put forward by special counsel Jack Smith's prosecution team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump, a Republican, was charged this month in a four-count indictment with scheming to undo his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

(With inputs from agencies)