‘Joe Biden is the O.G. girl dad’: Ashley Biden leaves US President teary-eyed at Democratic National Convention

  • Ashley Biden, daughter of President Joe Biden, delivered an emotional tribute to her father at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, highlighting his courage, resilience, and deep commitment to family.

Livemint
Published21 Aug 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Ashley Biden speaks during Day one of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 19, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ashley Biden speaks during Day one of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 19, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Segar(REUTERS)

Ashley Biden, US President Joe Biden's daughter, delivered an emotional tribute to her father, President Joe Biden, highlighting his courage, resilience, and his role as a devoted family man, at the 2024 Democratic National Convention on August 20, People.com reported.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Musk as minister? Donald Trump seems excited about it

Opening her remarks, Ashley, 43, recounted a story from her 8th birthday, when her father, now 81, travelled from Washington, D.C., to their home in Wilmington, Delaware, to surprise her and sing "Happy Birthday" around her cake before quickly returning to the capital to finish urgent Senate business, the report added.

"Joe Biden is the O.G. girl dad," Ashley said. “He wasn't just a girl dad. I could see that he valued and trusted women. How he listened to his mother, how he believed in his sister. And most of all, how he respected my mother's career,” Ashley was quoted as saying in the report.

Also Read | Joe Biden wins 4-minute-long ovation in emotional farewell: WATCH

Ashley also spoke about the president's emotional presence on her wedding day, when he walked her down the aisle and told her he would always be her best friend, as per the report.

Addressing the crowd, Ashley emphasised her father's resilience, saying, "He taught me that everyone deserves a fair shot and that we shouldn't leave anyone behind. That's what you learn from a fighter who has been underestimated his entire life,” as quoted in the report.

She went on to describe the president as a figure of "grace, strength and humility" and "one of the most consequential leaders ever in history."

Also Read | ‘First gentleman’ Doug Emhoff speaks at his wife Kamala Harris’s rally

Noting her father's constant concern for the American people, Ashley said, "About your dreams, about your dignity, about your opportunities, about your family." She also spoke about how he absorbed her and her brother Hunter's grief when their older brother Beau died in 2015.

Concluding her remarks, Ashley voiced her support for Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, saying, "In 2020, my dad selected Kamala Harris to beat Donald Trump, and he knows in 2024, she will beat Donald Trump again,” as quoted in the report.

As Ashley finished her speech, an emotional President Biden took the stage, wiping away tears with a tissue, before embracing his daughter.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Aug 2024, 08:08 AM IST
HomeNewsWorld‘Joe Biden is the O.G. girl dad’: Ashley Biden leaves US President teary-eyed at Democratic National Convention

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    254.05
    03:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    6.7 (2.71%)

    Tata Steel

    154.00
    03:59 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    GAIL India

    236.65
    03:44 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -2.15 (-0.9%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    330.10
    03:47 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -5 (-1.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Allcargo Logistics

    67.30
    03:58 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    5.78 (9.4%)

    KEI Industries

    4,708.10
    03:49 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    340.6 (7.8%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp

    400.10
    03:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    28.6 (7.7%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills

    571.85
    03:53 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    40.5 (7.62%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,388.000.00
      Chennai
      72,815.000.00
      Delhi
      73,455.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,170.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue