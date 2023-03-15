‘Do something big’: Joe Biden issues order to strengthen gun background checks3 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 06:13 AM IST
According to the order by US President Joe Biden, the Cabinet needs to work on a plan to better structure the government to support communities suffering from gun violence.
With an aim to increase background checks to buy guns and promote more secure firearms storage, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed an executive order to ensure that US law enforcement agencies get more out of a bipartisan gun control law enacted last summer.
