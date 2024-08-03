Joe Biden, Jill Biden extend condolences over Wayanad landslides: ‘Commend the bravery of…’

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden expressed condolences to India over the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad that took the lives of over 300 people.

Written By Alka Jain
Published3 Aug 2024, 07:23 AM IST
US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden extend condolences over Wayanad landslides. (AFP Photo)
US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden extend condolences over Wayanad landslides. (AFP Photo)

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden condoled the lives of the deceased in Kerala's Wayanad, which was hit by massive landslides, killing more than 300 persons. In an official statement, the White House said, “ Jill and I extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by the deadly landslides in Kerala in India.”

“Our prayers are with the victims of this tragic event, and we mourn with the families who have lost loved ones. We commend the bravery of the Indian service members and first responders supporting the complex recovery effort. We will continue to hold the people of India in our thoughts during this difficult time,” the statement read.

Also Read | Wayanad Landslides: Rahul Gandhi says Congress will build over 100 houses

Wayanad landslides death toll

The death toll from the July 30 landslides in Meppadi, Wayanad district, has risen to 210, with 187 people discharged from hospitals, officials reported on Friday. So far, 210 bodies and 134 body parts have been recovered, including 96 males, 85 females, and 29 children. Post-mortem exams have been completed for 207 bodies, and all recovered body parts, with 146 bodies identified.

Currently, 84 people are being treated in hospitals across Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram, while 273 have been hospitalized since the incident. Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed 308 deaths from the multiple landslides.

Also Read | Wayanad landslides: Over 200 killed, Rahul Gandhi visits site

Other global leaders on Wayanad landslides

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobga, and the Iran Embassy in India also expressed condolences to India for the tragic landslides in Kerala's Wayanad.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tobga wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the devastation caused by #WayanadLandslides in Kerala, India. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire community of Wayanad.”

Also Read | Kerala rains: Schools, colleges in Wayanad and THESE six districts closed today

“President of #Russia Vladimir Putin sent a condolence message to President of #India Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi over the tragic consequences of the landslides in #Kerala,” the Russian Embassy in India shared a post on X.

"The Embassy of the I.R.Iran in New Delhi extends its deepest sympathies to the Government of the Republic of India and the people of #Kerala who have suffered in #WayanadLandslides. Our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones in this tragic disaster," the Iran Embassy in India said.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Aug 2024, 07:23 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldJoe Biden, Jill Biden extend condolences over Wayanad landslides: ‘Commend the bravery of…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue