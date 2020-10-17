Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >Joe Biden, Kamala Harris extend greetings on Navratri
FILE PHOTO: Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris take the stage

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris extend greetings on Navratri

1 min read . 10:15 PM IST ANI

  • Biden sent his best wishes to all those celebrating the Hindu festival in the US and around the world
  • Kamala Harris wished that the occasion serves as an inspiration to build a more inclusive and just America

WASHINGTON : US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday extended his greetings on the beginning of Navratri and wished that the festival ushers new beginnings and opportunity for all.

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday extended his greetings on the beginning of Navratri and wished that the festival ushers new beginnings and opportunity for all.

His running mate and California Senator Kamala Harris also extended her good wishes on the occasion.

His running mate and California Senator Kamala Harris also extended her good wishes on the occasion.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Biden sent his best wishes to all those celebrating the Hindu festival in the US and around the world.

"As the Hindu festival of Navratri begins, Jill and I send our best wishes to all those celebrating in the U.S. and around the world. May good once again triumph over evil -- and usher in new beginnings and opportunity for all," he said in a tweet.

Kamala Harris wished that the occasion serves as an inspiration to build a more inclusive and just America.

"@DouglasEmhoff and I wish our Hindu American friends and family, and all those celebrating, a very Happy Navratri! May this holiday serves as an inspiration to all of us to lift up our communities and build a more inclusive and just America," she said in her tweet.

The festival is celebrated in different ways across India and involves worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars over nine days. During the period, devotees offer prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fast. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijayadashami.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.