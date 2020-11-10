Joe Biden kicks off transition focused on coronavirus

Mr. Biden said that the federal approval process for any vaccine would need to be grounded in science and be transparent so that Americans have faith that it is safe. “The challenge before us right now is still immense and growing," he said, nodding to rising cases in the U.S. “The projections still indicate we could lose 200,000 more lives in the coming months, before a vaccine can be made widely available. So we can’t forgo the important work that needs to be done between now and then to get our country through the worst wave yet in this pandemic."