President Joe Biden has announced that he's bumping up his deadline by two weeks (earlier than May 1 deadline) for states to make all adults in the US eligible for Covid-19 vaccines by 19 April.

"By no later than 19 April, every adult aged 18 years and above will be eligible to be vaccinated. No more confusing rules. No more confusing restrictions," Biden said in his remarks at the White House.

But even as Biden expressed optimism about the pace of coronavirus vaccinations, he warned Americans that the nation is not yet out of the woods when it comes to the pandemic.

"Let me be deadly earnest with you: We aren't at the finish line. We still have a lot of work to do. We're still in a life and death race against this virus," Biden said.

The US President warned that "new variants of the virus are spreading and they're moving quickly. Cases are going back up, hospitalizations are no longer declining." He added, "the pandemic remains dangerous," and encouraged Americans to continue to wash their hands, socially distance and wear masks.

The president also said no one should fear the mutations of Covid-19. He acknowledged that the new strains are more virulent and more dangerous, but said "the vaccines work on all of them."

Biden urges senior citizens to get vaccinated

Biden also urged senior citizens across the country to get vaccinated before eligibility expanded to all adults on 19 April.

The US President added that while his administration is on schedule to meet his new goal of distributing 200 million doses of the vaccine during his first 100 days, it will still take time for enough Americans to get vaccinated to slow the spread of the killer virus.

Biden expressed hope that every adult will be eligible by 19 April to sign up and get in a virtual line to be vaccinated, that will help expand access and distribution of the vaccine. Some states already had begun moving up their deadlines from the original 1 May target.

Biden made the announcement after visiting a Covid vaccination site at Immanuel Chapel at Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria. During his visit, he thanked everyone for administering the shots and for showing up to receive them.

"That's the way to beat this," Biden said. "Get the vaccination when you can."

Biden expects 200 mn vaccinations by his 100th day in office

Biden also announced that during his 75 days in office 150 million doses of Covid vaccine had been administered with 75% of senior citizens having received at least one shot. That puts the president well on track to meet his new goal of 200 million shots administered by his 100th day in office on 30 April.

Biden's original goal had been 100 million shots by the end of his first 100 days, but that number was reached in March.

Still, he acknowledged that his administration fell short of its goal to deliver at least one shot to every teacher, school staff member and childcare worker during the month of March, to try to accelerate school reopenings.

Biden announced the target early last month and directed federal resources toward achieving it, but said Tuesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that about 80% of teachers, school staff and childcare workers had received a shot.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has warned that the country is in a "critical time" because "we could just as easily swing up into a surge."

"That would be a setback for public health, but that would be a psychological setback, too," he said during an interview with the National Press Club. He noted that Americans are experiencing "Covid-19 fatigue" after more than a year of lockdowns and restrictions to public life aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

Biden and many of his advisers have warned against reopening the economy too quickly and easing mask mandates, at the risk of driving a fresh surge in virus cases.

"We just don't want to have to go back to really shutting things down. That would be terrible," Fauci said.

But Biden's announcement of the 19 April deadline was aimed at injecting optimism into a public that's grown weary of the restrictions, and it comes as a flood of vaccine is being sent to states this week.

Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus coordinator, told governors Tuesday during a weekly conference call that more than 28 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be delivered to states this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced at her daily briefing.

That allocation brings the total amount of vaccine distributed over the past three weeks to more than 90 million doses, Psaki said.

At least a dozen states opened eligibility to anyone 16 and older on Monday alone, while New Jersey and Oregon announced this week that all residents 16 and older will become eligible on April 19.

The president had announced just last week that 90% of adults would be eligible for one of three approved Covid-19 vaccines by April 19, in addition to having a vaccination site within 5 miles of their home.

The US President also said that the US will share excess vaccine doses with other countries tentatitvely by the end of summer.

"My hope is before the summer is over, I'm talking to you all about how we have even access to more vaccines than we need to take care of every American, and we're helping other poor countries, countries around the world that don't have the money, the time, the expertise," Biden said.

Until this vaccine is available to the world and we're beating back the virus in other countries we're not really completely safe," he added.

With agency inputs

