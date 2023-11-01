Joe Biden may give Dubai COP climate meeting a miss: Report
At this time, no final decision has been made regarding Biden's participation in the Dubai COP meet, and the White House has not provided any updates on his travel plans.
United States President Joe Biden's participation in the 28th United Nations "Conference of the Parties" on climate (COP28) remains uncertain, with sources suggesting he is unlikely to attend, as per a Reuters report. The event is scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 12 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.