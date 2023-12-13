Joe Biden may give India's Republic Day celebrations a miss despite PM Narendra Modi's invitation
Sources said the White House has not yet confirmed Biden's participation and indicated that the trip is improbable as the US President's schedule for the upcoming year already includes other international engagements.
United States President Joe Biden has no plans to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations in January, as per a Bloomberg report citing sources. This comes despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to him for the January 26 event.
